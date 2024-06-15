Xi congratulates Ramaphosa on reelection as South African president

Xinhua) 11:14, June 15, 2024

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Cyril Ramaphosa who was reelected as president of South Africa on Friday.

In his message, Xi noted that China and South Africa have profound political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, which is a model of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries and the Global South.

Xi said that during his fourth state visit to South Africa in August last year, he and Ramaphosa reached important consensus on a wide range of issues, marking a new chapter in building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-South Africa relations and stands ready to work with Ramaphosa to elevate the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level and jointly contribute to world peace, stability, and prosperity.

