Xi's speech at China-Arab States Cooperation Forum ministerial conference published
(Xinhua) 08:59, June 14, 2024
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum has been published.
Xi delivered the speech, titled "Further Deepening Cooperation and Moving Forward to Step up the Building of a China-Arab Community with a Shared Future," in Beijing on May 30.
The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
