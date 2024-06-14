Xi's speech at China-Arab States Cooperation Forum ministerial conference published

Xinhua) 08:59, June 14, 2024

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum has been published.

Xi delivered the speech, titled "Further Deepening Cooperation and Moving Forward to Step up the Building of a China-Arab Community with a Shared Future," in Beijing on May 30.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

