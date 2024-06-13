Xi delivers video speech to opening ceremony of UNCTAD 60th anniversary celebration

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video speech to the opening ceremony of the celebration for the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday delivered a video speech to the opening ceremony of the celebration for the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Xi pointed out that over the past 60 years since its founding, in light of its mission to achieve prosperity for all, UNCTAD has vigorously advanced South-South cooperation, advocated North-South dialogue, promoted a new international economic order, and made important contributions to global trade and development.

Noting that the world today is undergoing faster changes unseen in a century, and peace and development is confronted with new challenges, Xi said all sides must assume their responsibilities for history and the people, keep to the right direction, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi called on all sides to foster an international environment for peaceful development. All countries, major ones in particular, should pursue true multilateralism, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and support a more effective role of UNCTAD and other multilateral agencies.

All sides need to follow the trend toward open development, Xi said, calling for advocating universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, properly resolving development imbalance and other issues, and making the global governance system more just and equitable.

Xi also said that all sides need to harness the historic opportunity for innovation-driven development. It is important to build an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for the digital economy, follow the people-centered, AI-for-good principle and strengthen AI-related rules and governance within the framework of the United Nations, actively advance green transition, and help developing countries join the trend of digital, smart and green development.

Stressing that this year marks the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Xi said the country is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, which will provide new and greater opportunities for world development.

Xi said China will always be a member of the Global South and the developing world, adding that China will actively seek to import more from other developing countries, step up cooperation in trade, investment and development, and help implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Holding humanity's future and people's well-being close to its heart, China will work together with all parties to give the world a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress, Xi noted.

