Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military audit

Xinhua) 08:03, June 12, 2024

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed a decree to promulgate a set of revised regulations on military audit.

The regulations make clear the economic supervision orientation of military audit, stress its political nature and political functions, and feature more detailed rules for relevant work.

The document is of great significance for better leveraging the role of audit in oversight, and ensuring the high-quality development of China's national defense and armed forces.

The revised regulations have further optimized auditing methods for major projects, and highlighted inter-department coordination to create synergy in oversight.

The regulations, comprising 75 articles in eight chapters, will take effect on July 1.

