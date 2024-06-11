Book of Xi's discourses on national energy security published

Xinhua) 08:01, June 11, 2024

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses on China's national energy security by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has accelerated the establishment of a new energy system and consolidated the foundation of China's energy security, providing strong support for the country's economic and social development.

Xi's discourses in this regard are crucial for ensuring both the development of new energy and national energy security, promoting the energy revolution, building up China's strength in energy, and securing a safe and reliable energy supply for advancing Chinese modernization.

Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book brings together 217 relevant passages in eight categories from over 130 important spoken and written works between November 2012 and May 2024. Some of these passages are being made public for the first time.

