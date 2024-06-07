Languages

Xi meets Brazilian vice president

(Xinhua) 16:24, June 07, 2024

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in Beijing on Friday.

