Xi says education exchanges "project for future" of China-U.S. ties

Xinhua) 13:03, June 06, 2024

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China-U.S. education exchanges and cooperation help promote mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries, especially the youth, which is a project for the future of bilateral relations.

Xi made the remarks in a recent reply letter to Lamont Repollet, president of Kean University in the United States. He also pointed out that China-U.S. ties bear on the well-being of the two peoples as well as the future of humanity.

