Xi congratulates Sheinbaum on election as president of Mexico

Xinhua) 08:01, June 05, 2024

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message to Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, extending congratulations on her election as president of Mexico.

In his message, Xi pointed out that Mexico is a major country in Latin America and an important emerging market country, and that China and Mexico are comprehensive strategic partners.

China-Mexico relations have maintained sound development, and bear growing strategic significance, complementarity and mutual benefit, Xi said, adding that the relationship is in an important period of building on past achievements and forging ahead.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mexico relations, and is willing to strengthen strategic communication with the president-elect to lead bilateral relations to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

