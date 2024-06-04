Xi encourages elite academy to power self-reliance

09:31, June 04, 2024 By Mo Jingxi ( Chinadaily.com.cn

President Xi Jinping has urged the Chinese Academy of Engineering to make new contributions to the country to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark in a congratulatory letter sent to the academy on the 30th anniversary of its founding.

The letter from the president was read out on Monday by Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang at a symposium held at the Beijing-based academy to mark its anniversary.

As the nation's highest honorary and advisory academic institution in the fields of engineering sciences and technology, the CAE is dedicated to gathering outstanding talent to lead innovation and development in China.

Xi said that over the past three decades, the institution has brought together academicians as well as scientists and engineers to vigorously promote the development of engineering sciences and technology.

Its efforts to continuously solve difficult problems, build large-scale projects and make world-leading achievements have significantly contributed to advancing engineering and technological innovation in China as well as promoting high-quality socioeconomic development, he noted.

Xi said that engineering sciences and technology together serve as an important engine for the progress of human society.

It is hoped that the academy will leverage its national strategic role in the fields of science and technology, encourage dedication to science, accelerate breakthroughs in developing core technologies in key fields, and strive to build a top national think tank, Xi added.

Speaking at the symposium, Ding, the vice-premier, said the institution should focus on urgent and long-term national needs, strengthen efforts to tackle technological bottlenecks and strive for more original breakthroughs in key areas.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)