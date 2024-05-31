Xi's article on new quality productive forces to be published

Xinhua) 16:10, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- An article on new quality productive forces by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 11th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

