Xi meets representatives attending national conference on public security work

Xinhua) 09:22, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, Chinese president, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with representatives attending a national conference on public security work at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the afternoon of May 28. Xi extended sincere greetings to them and encouraged police personnel and auxiliary police officers nationwide to strive to promote the modernization of the country's public security work. He also urged them to make new and greater contributions to the building of a strong country and the realization of national rejuvenation.

Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting.

At 4 p.m., Xi and other leaders arrived at the West Hall of the Great Hall of the People, and the room was filled with warm applause. Xi and other leaders walked up to the representatives and shook hands with them, talked with them from time to time, and had a group photo taken with them.

Chen Wenqing attended the meeting, and delivered a speech at the national conference on public security work held on the morning of May 29. Chen pointed out that it is imperative to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law and a holistic approach to national security, and thoroughly study and implement Xi's important expositions on public security work in the new era, so as to follow the right direction of public security work on the new journey. He also stressed the need to comprehensively strengthen the CPC's political work to forge a loyal, clean, responsible and strong public security force, which should faithfully perform its duties and missions, and go all out to prevent risks, ensure security, maintain stability, and promote development. He also noted the need to further build the rule of law and strengthen public security work, constantly enhance the quality, efficiency and credibility of law enforcement, and unswervingly adhere to the path of strengthening Chinese police force through reform so as to break new ground in the modernization of Chinese police force.

Li Ganjie, Wu Zhenglong and Wang Xiaohong were present. Wang Xiaohong presided over the conference.

Also present at the conference were leading officials from commissions for judicial, procuratorial and public security affairs under the Party committees of all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and cities specifically designated in the state plan, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and provincial capitals, as well as leading officials from public security departments and bureaus under governments of the aforementioned localities. Leading officials from relevant central Party and state departments, and relevant units of the military attended the conference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)