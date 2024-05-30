Home>>
Highlights: President Xi's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum
(People's Daily Online) 16:14, May 30, 2024
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Sisi as China, Arab countries to hold conference
- Full text: President Xi's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum
- Xi says China willing to make China-Arab relations model for maintaining world peace, stability
- Xi says commitment to two-State solution should not be wavered at will in solving Palestinian-Israeli conflict
- Xi says China ready to work with Arab side to put in place "five cooperation frameworks"
- Xi announces China will host second China-Arab States Summit in 2026
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.