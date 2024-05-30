Xi says China willing to make China-Arab relations model for maintaining world peace, stability

Xinhua) 13:17, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China will work with the Arab side to make China-Arab relations a model for maintaining world peace and stability, a fine example of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, a paradigm of harmonious coexistence between civilizations, and a model for promoting good global governance.

Xi made the remarks as he delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

As changes unseen in a century unfold rapidly across the world, both China and Arab states strive to accomplish their historical missions of national rejuvenation and faster national development. Building a China-Arab community with a shared future is a strong statement of our common desire for a new era of China-Arab relations and a better future for the world, Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)