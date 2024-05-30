Xi, El-Sisi call for easing Gaza tensions

10:39, May 30, 2024 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi wave to children who gathered to welcome the visiting dignitary on Wednesday to China. After the welcoming ceremony, the two leaders held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY

China and Egypt vowed on Wednesday to work together to promote the de-escalation of tensions in the Gaza Strip and a just solution to the issue of Palestine, while intensifying their comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made the pledge during their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. El-Sisi is on a state visit to China, and he will attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which is to be held in Beijing on Thursday.

Strengthening bilateral relations, advancing cooperation in various fields and enhancing coordination within multilateral frameworks topped the agenda of the leaders' talks. They also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

On the Palestine-Israel conflict, Xi noted that the crisis has resulted in a large number of casualties, mostly innocent civilians, and said the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has deeply saddened China.

Priority should be given to achieving an immediate cease-fire to prevent the conflict from spilling over and affecting regional peace and stability, and to prevent an even more serious humanitarian crisis, he said.

Pointing out that the two-state solution is the fundamental way to resolve the issue of Palestine, Xi said that China firmly supports Palestine in becoming a full member of the United Nations.

China appreciates Egypt's important role in cooling down the situation and implementing humanitarian relief efforts, and is willing to work with Egypt to continue providing assistance to the people of Gaza, and to promote a comprehensive, just and sustainable solution to the issue of Palestine at an early date, he said.

El-Sisi said the world is undergoing profound and complex changes, with the Middle East being mired in a crisis.

Egypt highly appreciates China's consistent efforts to uphold fairness and justice on the issue of Palestine, and is willing to maintain close communication with China to promote the prompt de-escalation of tensions in Gaza, he said.

Both presidents expressed their countries' commitment to intensifying the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership and promoting bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields, such as infrastructure, industry, electricity, agriculture, communications, artificial intelligence, new energy, food security and finance.

Both of them emphasized the need for the two countries to firmly support each other's core interests and accommodate each other's major concerns.

Xi said that China-Egypt relations have become a vivid example of solidarity, cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes between China and Arab, African, Islamic and developing countries.

China is willing to deepen mutual trust and promote cooperation with Egypt, and build a China-Egypt community with a shared future for the new era, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity, he said.

Xi emphasized China's support for Egypt in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, saying that Beijing is willing to further enhance coordination and cooperation with Cairo on multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Beijing on Wednesday. DING HAITAO/XINHUA

China is ready to work with Egypt to advocate a multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and to jointly uphold international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries, he said.

El-Sisi said his country adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China's stance on the Taiwan question and on issues related to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Xizang autonomous region and human rights, and firmly supports China in achieving national reunification.

Egypt welcomes investment from and cooperation with more Chinese companies, in order to help the country boost the development of the manufacturing sector and the industrialization process, he said.

The two presidents witnessed the signing of multiple documents on bilateral cooperation in areas such as the joint building of the Belt and Road, science and technology innovation, investment and economy, and quarantine inspection.

Both sides issued a joint statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership, in which they agreed to discuss the settlement of trade with local currencies.

On Wednesday, El-Sisi also met in Beijing with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body.

[email protected]

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)