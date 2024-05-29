Xi urges modernizing public security work

Xinhua) 16:17, May 29, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the police force to promote the modernization of the country's public security work.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Tuesday while meeting with police personnel attending a national conference on public security work in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)