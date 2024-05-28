Languages

Archive

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Home>>

Xi holds talks with Equatorial Guinean president

(Xinhua) 16:54, May 28, 2024

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, in Beijing on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories