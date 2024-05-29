Experts, scholars highlight study, implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends and delivers a speech at a seminar on Xi Jinping Thought on Culture in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A seminar on Xi Jinping Thought on Culture opened in Beijing on Tuesday, with leading officials of central cultural and publicity institutions, experts and scholars holding discussions on the study and interpretation of the Thought.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech.

Experts at the seminar agreed that the introduction of the Thought demonstrates that the CPC has reached a higher level in its understanding of the right way to develop socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, and that the Thought provides scientific guidance for the work in public communication, ideology and culture.

It is the responsibility of the social sciences and cultural circles to study and interpret the Thought, said experts at the seminar, urging efforts to expand the depth and breadth of research.

They also called for coordinating research resources and strengthening academic dialogue and exchanges, thus delivering more valuable research results.

The Thought, formally put forward in October 2023, encompasses several key aspects, including strengthening the Party's leadership over the work in public communication, ideology and culture and promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture.

