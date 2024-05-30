Home>>
Xi announces China will host second China-Arab States Summit in 2026
(Xinhua) 11:23, May 30, 2024
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced here on Thursday that China will host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026, which will be another milestone in China-Arab relations.
Xi made the announcement as he delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.
