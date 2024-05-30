Xi says China ready to work with Arab side to put in place "five cooperation frameworks"

Xinhua) 13:05, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China is ready to work with the Arab side to put in place "five cooperation frameworks" to step up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks as he delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

At the first China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in December 2022, Xi put forward "eight major cooperation initiatives" for practical cooperation.

Early harvests have been achieved in all the "eight major cooperation initiatives," Xi said, adding that, moving forward, China is ready to work with the Arab side on that basis to put in place "five cooperation frameworks" to step up the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

The five frameworks consist of a more dynamic framework for innovation, an expanded framework for investment and finance cooperation, a more multifaceted framework for energy cooperation, a more balanced framework for mutually beneficial economic and trade ties, and a broader framework for people-to-people exchanges.

