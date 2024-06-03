Xi Story: Illuminating the future of every child

Children perform dragon dance to greet the upcoming International Children's Day at a kindergarten in Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 30, 2024. (Photo by Zhou Xuejun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- In May 2004, in the suburbs of Nanchong in southwest China's Sichuan Province, then-Party chief of the eastern Zhejiang Province Xi Jinping ceremoniously deposited a handful of soil onto a cornerstone, marking the inception of a construction project.

This land was subsequently transformed into Zhijiang Primary School through collaborative efforts and "paired-up assistance" from Zhejiang. The school was named after a major river in Zhejiang to remember the latter's help.

Two decades later, Xi, now Chinese president and general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, still cherishes a strong affection for the school.

Recently, a fifth-grade class from the school wrote a letter to Xi, sharing details about their studies and daily lives while expressing their gratitude. They quickly got a reply from the top Chinese leader.

In a letter dated May 30, two days ahead of the International Children's Day, Xi said he was delighted to hear that the school is doing very well and the students are thriving. He encouraged the students to "become the talent capable of shouldering the mission of building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation."

The bond between Xi and the pupils serves as a prime example of the benefits derived from China's implementation of "paired-up assistance" between its eastern and western regions. This practice, first introduced in the 1990s, is a distinctive approach aimed at promoting fair and balanced development across various sectors, including education.

Xi has always attached great importance to ensuring equal access to quality education for every child. "Education equity is a crucial cornerstone of social fairness," he said.

When inspecting the once poverty-stricken hinterland of Daliang Mountains in Sichuan in 2018, Xi asked in detail about children's education in the village. "In terms of education, don't let children fail at the starting line," he said.

In 2019, he took a long journey to a remote mountainous place in Chongqing, which had previously been plagued by poverty. The first stop of his visit was a primary school nestled deep in the mountains.

"No matter how difficult the circumstances, we must not let the children suffer, and no matter how impoverished, we must not deprive them of education," Xi said, stressing that efforts must be made to ensure children in impoverished mountainous regions have access to education and enjoy a joyous childhood.

Xi believes that children's health and all-round development are no trivial matter.

In addition to academic scores, he has on many occasions called for greater efforts to build up children's physical strength through sports and exercise.

He had visited the cafeterias of schools to learn about whether children, particularly those in impoverished areas, have nutritious and healthy lunches.

Noticing a high rate of nearsightedness among young students, Xi demanded efforts from the whole society to guarantee a "bright future" for children. "When the young people are strong, the country will be strong," he noted.

Despite a very tight schedule every day, Xi has always managed to find time to talk to children, visit schools, participate in children-focused events, and respond to letters from the children. His concern for children has been reflected in various policies and initiatives implemented by the top authorities.

In June 2023, the general offices of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council jointly issued a guideline on establishing a sound and balanced basic public education service system, highlighting consistent financial input to make sure basic public education covers all.

About two months later, an action plan was released for expanding fine elementary education resources and improving the quality of elementary education. It was also written into the government work report delivered at the annual session of the National People's Congress in March this year.

China boasts the world's largest education system and has ascended to the ranks of upper-middle-level countries in terms of the overall modernization of education.

While inspecting a school in Beijing last year, Xi said that his generation is working hard for the goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects by the middle of this century.

"It will be up to you to carry on the mission in the future," he told the students.

