Xi, Malaysia's king exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 16:01, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Friday exchanged congratulations on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

