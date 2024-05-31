Home>>
Xi, Malaysia's king exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 16:01, May 31, 2024
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on Friday exchanged congratulations on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
