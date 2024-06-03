Xi's special envoy attends inauguration of El Salvador's president

SAN SALVADOR, June 2 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli attended the inauguration ceremony of his second term here on Saturday.

At a brief meeting with Bukele, Sun conveyed Xi's warm congratulations and best wishes to him.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly six years ago, under the guidance of the leaders of two states, China-El Salvador relations have developed in an all-round and rapid way, with a consolidated foundation and enriched dimensions, demonstrating great vitality and broad prospects, Sun said.

China is willing to work with El Salvador to forge greater synergy of development strategies, firmly support each other, upgrade practical cooperation, expand people-to-people exchanges and push for sustained and in-depth development of China-El Salvador relations, Sun said.

For his part, Bukele thanked Xi for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony and asked Sun to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to Xi.

Noting that it is of great importance for his country to develop relations with China, Bukele said El Salvador is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and lift bilateral relations to higher levels.

