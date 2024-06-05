Xi congratulates Tomasdottir on election as president of Iceland

Xinhua) 08:05, June 05, 2024

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Halla Tomasdottir on her election as president of Iceland.

Noting that China-Iceland relations have maintained a sound momentum of development in recent years, Xi said bilateral cooperation in such areas as trade, investment, geothermal energy and environmental protection, as well as culture and tourism has made steady progress with new results.

Adding that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Iceland relations, Xi said he stands ready to work with president-elect Tomasdottir to deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and push China-Iceland relations to a new level.

