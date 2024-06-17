Home>>
Quotes from Xi: 'The concerns of the people are what I always keep in mind'
(People's Daily App) 09:42, June 17, 2024
For Xi Jinping, the words and deeds of his father Xi Zhongxun exerted a profound influence on him and are a great family heirloom. On Father's Day, let's listen to Xi talk about his father.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
