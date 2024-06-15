Home>>
Xi's article on high-quality development to be published
(Xinhua) 15:24, June 15, 2024
BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An article on high-quality development, by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Sunday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
