Xi's article on high-quality development to be published

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- An article on high-quality development, by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Sunday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will appear in this year's 12th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee. The article consists of excerpts from Xi's relevant discourses from October 2017 to March 2024.

Noting that China's economy has been transitioning from a phase of rapid growth to a stage of high-quality development, the article stresses that high-quality development is the theme of the country's economic and social development in the 14th Five-year Plan period (2021-2025) and beyond, and the first and foremost task in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

High-quality development can meet the people's ever-growing desire for a better life, and it means a change from seeking growth to seeking better growth, according to the article.

It highlights the tasks of speeding up efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, moving faster to create a new pattern of development, and developing new quality productive forces.

Different regions should embark on a path of high-quality development suited to their own realities, says the article.

It underscores promoting in-depth reform and high-level opening up in a coordinated manner, coordinating high-quality development and high-level security, improving the assessment and evaluation system for promoting high-quality development, and planning major moves to deepen overall reform in order to continuously inject strong impetus into promoting high-quality development and advancing Chinese modernization.

