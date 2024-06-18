Xi: Carry forward spirit of patriotism, revolution

10:01, June 18, 2024 By ZHOU JIN ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping has called on the alumni association of the Huangpu Military Academy to carry forward the spirit of patriotism and revolution, firmly oppose separatism seeking "Taiwan independence" and promote national reunification.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory message published on Monday to the alumni association of the Huangpu (Whampoa) Military Academy on the centennial of the academy and the 40th anniversary of the alumni association.

Xi expressed hope in the message that the vast number of the alumni of the academy and their families, both at home and abroad, will honor the legacy of their predecessors, shoulder responsibilities and contribute to the building of a strong socialist country and achieving national rejuvenation.

Xi noted in the message that the academy is the result of the first cooperation between the Chinese Kuomintang and the CPC.

The academy, founded in 1924 by late revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen, helped train many well-known leaders and military commanders in modern Chinese history.

Under the leadership of the CPC, the alumni association is a patriotic organization that connects domestic and overseas graduates from the academy and their families, Xi noted.

Since its establishment, the association has made positive contributions to expanding cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, opposing "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, and advancing national reunification, he said.

Xi's message was conveyed at a symposium in Beijing on Monday.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addressed the symposium and called on the graduates and their families to actively promote youth exchanges between the mainland and Taiwan, and bring people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait closer.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)