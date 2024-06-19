Xi inspects northwest China's Qinghai Province

Xinhua) 10:44, June 19, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday. During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai. He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation. Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

XINING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected northwest China's Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a middle school in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 18, 2024. Xi inspected Qinghai Province on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Xi visited a middle school and a Tibetan Buddhist temple in Xining, capital city of Qinghai.

He learned about local efforts in advancing the education work through collaboration between the eastern and western regions and paired assistance, and in strengthening education on forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

Xi also learned about the efforts made by the Tibetan Buddhist circle in carrying forward the fine traditions of loving the country and the religion, and in promoting ethnic unity and progress. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)