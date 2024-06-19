Xi delivers important instructions on flood control and drought relief

Xinhua) 08:01, June 19, 2024

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered important instructions on the work to fight floods and droughts.

Xi pointed out that heavy rain has continued in many places of southern China, and floods and geological disasters have occurred in Guangdong and Fujian provinces as well as other regions, causing casualties and property losses. In some parts of northern China, drought has occurred and spread rapidly. It is obvious that floods are wreaking havoc in the south while droughts are making trouble in the north.

Xi called for all-out efforts to deal with the disaster, do everything possible to search and rescue those missing or trapped, properly resettle those affected, ensure production and life order, and minimize losses.

Xi emphasized that as China enters the flood season, the flood control situation is growing increasingly severe. He urged all regions and relevant departments to strengthen risk awareness, prepare for worst-case scenarios, make those in charge have stronger sense of responsibility, and strengthen comprehensive planning, so as to ensure that work is consolidated in flood control, drought relief, emergency response, and disaster relief.

Xi also urged efforts to strengthen monitoring and early warning for disasters, ferret hazards in a timely manner, prepare adequate supplies and equipment, and better work plans, thus effectively tackling emergencies to safeguard people's lives and property as well as social stability.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)