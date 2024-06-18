Home>>
Xi urges all-out efforts to fight floods, droughts
(Xinhua) 16:45, June 18, 2024
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to fight floods and droughts and ensure solid work in disaster relief to safeguard people's lives and property as well as social stability.
