Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Intelligence Expo
(Xinhua) 11:07, June 20, 2024
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the World Intelligence Expo 2024.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses PLA's political loyalty at crucial meeting held in old revolutionary base
- Xi inspects northwest China's Qinghai Province
- Xi urges all-out efforts to fight floods, droughts
- Xi urges all-out response to floods, drought
- Xi delivers important instructions on flood control and drought relief
- Xi urges all-out efforts to fight floods, droughts
- Xi: Carry forward spirit of patriotism, revolution
- Xi sends congratulatory message on centennial of Huangpu Military Academy
- Xi's article on high-quality development to be published
- Quotes from Xi: 'The concerns of the people are what I always keep in mind'
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.