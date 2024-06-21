Xi underscores ethnic unity
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a residential community in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024. Xi inspected northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday. Xi visited a residential community in the city of Yinchuan, the regional capital, to learn about how Party organizations at the primary level perform their duties. He also learned about the community's work in improving services for residents and facilitating exchanges and interactions among people of different ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
YINCHUAN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted ethnic unity during his inspection of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday.
Visiting a multi-ethnic residential community in the region's capital city Yinchuan, Xi was pleased to see the residents living harmoniously and happily together.
"Ethnic unity is very important," Xi said. "The 56 ethnic groups unite together to forge the community of the Chinese nation. The Chinese nation is a big family."
Xi also called for concerted efforts to advance Chinese modernization and realize national rejuvenation.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a residential community in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024. Xi inspected northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday. Xi visited a residential community in the city of Yinchuan, the regional capital, to learn about how Party organizations at the primary level perform their duties. He also learned about the community's work in improving services for residents and facilitating exchanges and interactions among people of different ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a residential community in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024. Xi inspected northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday. Xi visited a residential community in the city of Yinchuan, the regional capital, to learn about how Party organizations at the primary level perform their duties. He also learned about the community's work in improving services for residents and facilitating exchanges and interactions among people of different ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a residential community in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024. Xi inspected northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday. Xi visited a residential community in the city of Yinchuan, the regional capital, to learn about how Party organizations at the primary level perform their duties. He also learned about the community's work in improving services for residents and facilitating exchanges and interactions among people of different ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi inspects northwest China's Ningxia
- Xi calls for high-quality community services for residents
- Xi stresses conserving Qinghai-Xizang Plateau ecology, high-quality development
- Xi exchanges congratulations with Trinidad and Tobago president over 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Intelligence Expo
- Xi: Enhance political loyalty in military
- Xi stresses PLA's political loyalty at crucial meeting held in old revolutionary base
- Xi inspects northwest China's Qinghai Province
- Xi urges all-out efforts to fight floods, droughts
- Xi urges all-out response to floods, drought
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.