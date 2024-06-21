Xi underscores ethnic unity

Xinhua) 11:11, June 21, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a residential community in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024. Xi inspected northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday. Xi visited a residential community in the city of Yinchuan, the regional capital, to learn about how Party organizations at the primary level perform their duties. He also learned about the community's work in improving services for residents and facilitating exchanges and interactions among people of different ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

YINCHUAN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted ethnic unity during his inspection of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday.

Visiting a multi-ethnic residential community in the region's capital city Yinchuan, Xi was pleased to see the residents living harmoniously and happily together.

"Ethnic unity is very important," Xi said. "The 56 ethnic groups unite together to forge the community of the Chinese nation. The Chinese nation is a big family."

Xi also called for concerted efforts to advance Chinese modernization and realize national rejuvenation.

