Xi stresses conserving Qinghai-Xizang Plateau ecology, high-quality development

Xinhua) 13:14, June 20, 2024

XINING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed continued efforts to protect the ecology of the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau during an inspection tour in Qinghai Province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also called on the province to promote high-quality development through deepening reform, expanding opening-up, and pursuing green development, ethnic unity and common prosperity.

The plateau, located in northwest China, boasts rich, diverse yet fragile ecosystems. It is home to the Sanjiangyuan area, dubbed as "the water tower of China," where the Yangtze River, Yellow River, and Lancang River originate.

Qinghai is a province with concentrated ethnic minority groups.

On Tuesday afternoon, Xi went to a middle school in the provincial capital Xining. It is a boarding school funded and built with assistance from Shanghai and accommodates ethnic minority students from the pastoral areas in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Xi visited the school's canteen, a dormitory building, and a classroom where he listened to the students telling how their hometown had changed and viewed the students' drawings.

Xi highlighted the notable achievements of the collaboration between the country's eastern and western regions as well as paired assistance, particularly in education.

This fully showcases the strength of the Party's leadership and the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, as well as the support for each other among members of the big family of the Chinese nation, Xi said.

Paired assistance plays a crucial role in China's development. The pairing of developed and underdeveloped regions is widespread across sectors including healthcare, education, and industries. Within this framework, capital, skilled workers, and other resources are directed from wealthier regions to those lagging behind to foster their development.

On the campus square, Xi was surrounded by the faculty and students. He expressed the hope that the students will study hard and strive for a bright future.

Later, Xi visited the centuries-old Hongjue Temple. He said the temple had played an important role as a bridge in strengthening the bond between the central government and Tibetan Buddhism over generations.

"It is essential to protect this precious historical and cultural heritage, and renew efforts to foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation and promote ethnic unity and progress," Xi said.

He expressed the hope for the Tibetan Buddhist circle in the province to carry on the fine traditions of patriotism, help promote religious, social and ethnic harmony, and play an active role in advancing Chinese modernization.

