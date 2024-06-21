Xi calls for high-quality community services for residents

Xinhua) 08:14, June 21, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a residential community in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 19, 2024. Xi inspected northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Wednesday. Xi visited a residential community in the city of Yinchuan, the regional capital, to learn about how Party organizations at the primary level perform their duties. He also learned about the community's work in improving services for residents and facilitating exchanges and interactions among people of different ethnic groups. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

YINCHUAN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday called for high-quality community services for residents during his inspection of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China.

At the service center of a residential community in Jinfeng District in the regional capital of Yinchuan, Xi learned about how community services had been provided to facilitate people's daily life and cultural activities. He also talked with community workers and residents.

Underscoring the key role of communities in serving residents, Xi stressed strengthening primary-level Party organizations and maintaining a stable team of warm-hearted community workers.

He said communities should continue to sum up experience and explore new methods to render better services to residents.

