Xi stresses Yellow River basin ecological conservation, high-quality development
(Xinhua) 14:50, June 21, 2024
YINCHUAN, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin during an inspection tour in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, came to Ningxia on Wednesday after wrapping up his inspection in Qinghai Province.
