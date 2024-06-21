Home>>
Xi talks to middle school students in Xining
(People's Daily App) 14:40, June 21, 2024
On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping visited Golog Xining Minzu Middle School and interacted with students during an inspection tour in Qinghai Province.
