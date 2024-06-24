Xi presents China's top sci-tech award, delivers important speech

Xinhua) 16:25, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping presented China's top sci-tech award and delivered an important speech on Monday at a meeting conflating the national sci-tech conference, the national science and technology award conference, and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Li Deren and Xue Qikun won the national top sci-tech award for the year 2023.

Accolades were also bestowed upon a selection of distinguished projects during Monday's meeting.

Research on the computational prediction of topological electronic materials and 48 other achievements were honored with the State Natural Science Award. Dozens of projects were presented with the State Technological Invention Award. More than 100 projects were issued with the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award.

A total of 10 foreign experts won the International Science and Technology Cooperation Award.

