Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-U.S. youth festival

Xinhua) 10:51, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival" held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, east China.

Noting that the century-long bond with Kuliang is a story of friendly exchanges between the Chinese and U.S. people, Xi said he is pleased to see young people from all walks of life in China and the United States gather in Fuzhou to relive the story of Kuliang, pass on the love of Kuliang, and help enhance exchanges and understanding between the two peoples.

Young people are energetic and full of dreams, and the future of China-U.S. relations lies in young people, Xi stressed.

Xi said it is hoped that Chinese and U.S. youth will have in-depth exchanges, enhance friendship, know each other well and work hand in hand to carry forward China-U.S. friendship, contribute to the sound and steady growth of China-U.S. relations, and work with people around the world to build peace, promote progress and create prosperity.

The "Bond with Kuliang: 2024 China-U.S. Youth Festival," opened on Monday, is co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Fujian Provincial People's Government, and the All-China Youth Federation.

