Xi presents China's top sci-tech award, delivers important speech

Xinhua) 13:01, June 24, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping presented China's top sci-tech award and delivered an important speech on Monday at a meeting conflating the national sci-tech conference, the national science and technology award conference, and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering in Beijing.

Li Deren and Xue QiKun won the national top sci-tech award for the year 2023.

