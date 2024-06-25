Chinese premier meets with Polish president

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Beijing on Monday, expressing China's readiness to enhance the alignment of development strategies with Poland.

Li said that since the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Poland in 2016, exchanges and cooperation in various fields have achieved leapfrog development, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China is willing to work with Poland to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, further carry forward traditional friendship, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and push for greater development of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, Li said.

He said China stands ready to strengthen the docking of development strategies with Poland, take high-quality Belt and Road cooperation as the guide to promote the upgrading of economic and trade cooperation, foster optimized and balanced development of bilateral trade, achieve more efficient and smooth connectivity, expand cooperation in emerging fields like new energy, digital economy and artificial intelligence, and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

China welcomes more quality Polish products to enter the Chinese market and hopes that Poland will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises, Li said, adding that the two sides should strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation on youth and education and continue to enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

It is hoped that the European Union will view China's development in an objective and rational way, honor its commitment to support free trade, create a fair and non-discriminatory market environment for China-EU economic and trade cooperation, and promote the steady and healthy development of China-EU relations, he added.

Duda said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, Poland and China have always adhered to mutual respect, and bilateral relations have withstood the test of changing international situation and maintained a strong momentum of development.

Poland attaches great importance to relations with China, firmly abides by the one-China principle and supports the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Duda said, adding that Poland is willing to provide an equal and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises and work with China to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on economy, trade and culture to push bilateral relations to a new level.

He said Poland supports the development of EU-China relations and is willing to play a positive role in strengthening EU-China cooperation.

