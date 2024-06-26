China extends visa exemption for New Zealand, Australia, Poland to improve personnel exchanges
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it will extend its visa-free policy to New Zealand, Australia, and Poland.
On the same day, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a press briefing that from July 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2025, citizens of these countries with ordinary passports will be allowed to enter and stay in China visa-free for up to 15 days for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit.
Individuals from the aforementioned countries who do not meet the visa exemption criteria are still required to obtain a Chinese visa prior to entry, Mao added.
"At the same time, it is hoped that relevant countries could provide Chinese nationals with more visa conveniences," said the spokesperson.
