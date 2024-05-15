China implements visa-free entry for foreign tourist groups on cruise ships

Global Times) 16:36, May 15, 2024

A press conference of the National Immigration Administration Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

China's National Immigration Administration announced on Wednesday the full implementation of a visa exemption policy for foreign tourist groups entering China on cruise ships from the country's coastal provinces and cities. The policy will take immediate effect.

This decision was made through consultation and coordination among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the General Administration of Customs, and approved by the State Council, China's cabinet.

Starting from Wednesday, foreign tourist groups (consisting of two or more people) traveling by cruise ship and organized by domestic travel agencies can enter Chinese mainland without a visa as a whole group through the designated ports in 13 cities including Tianjin, Dalian in Northeast China's Liaoning Province, Shanghai, Lianyungang in East China's Jiangsu Province, Wenzhou and Zhoushan in East China's Zhejiang Province, Xiamen in East China's Fujian Province, Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province, Guangzhou and Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province, Beihai in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Haikou and Sanya in South China's Hainan Province, said the National Immigration Administration at a press conference on Wednesday.

Tourist groups ought to accompany the same cruise ship to the next port until the cruise ship leaves China, and their stay in China cannot exceed 15 days, with activities limited to the coastal provinces and Beijing, the administration said.

In order to support the development of cruise tourism, seven new cruise ports including Dalian, Lianyungang, Wenzhou, Zhoushan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beihai were added to the list of ports eligible for China's transit visa exemption policy, facilitating transit for overseas passengers traveling by cruise.

