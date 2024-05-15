China fully allows visa-free entry of foreign tourist groups via cruise ships
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday enforced a policy allowing visa-free entry of foreign tourist groups aboard cruise ships via all cruise ship ports along the country's coastline.
Tourist groups each consisting of two foreigners or more, and organized or received by Chinese travel agencies, can enter China visa free on board cruise ships via the cruise ports in 13 Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou, Sanya, and others, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said.
Members of such tourist groups must enter China together. Furthermore, the entire group has to head for the next port aboard the same cruise ship until it leaves China, showed an NIA statement.
The tourists can stay in China for no longer than 15 days. While in China, they can visit coastal provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions as well as Beijing.
