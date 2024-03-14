Home>>
(Poster) China expands its visa-free "circle of friends"
(Xinhua) 15:10, March 14, 2024
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China announces visa-free policy for 6 European countries: FM
- China, Thailand visa-exemption agreement takes effect; more Thai tourists expected to visit China
- China expands Hainan visa-free entry options
- China makes efforts to facilitate cross-border travel
- Interview: China's visa-free travel initiative to facilitate business with Europe
- China's visa-free policy facilitates travels from six countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.