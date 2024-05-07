China extends visa exemption for 12 countries to promote exchanges: spokesperson

Xinhua) 18:07, May 07, 2024

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to extend the visa-free policy for short-term visits to China for 12 countries until the end of 2025, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

To promote exchanges between Chinese and foreign nationals, China has decided to extend the visa-free policy to Dec. 31, 2025, for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Lin told a regular press briefing when answering a query related to the Chinese leader's announcement of the visa-free policy during his visit to France.

Lin added that citizens of these countries with ordinary passports will be allowed to enter and stay in China visa-free for up to 15 days for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit.

