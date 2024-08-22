Interview: Beijing's visa-free transit policy enables more Westerners to see the real China, says French essayist

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- "Thanks to the visa-free transit policy, more and more Westerners are traveling to China and witnessing a China that is radically different from what Western media describe," French essayist Laurent Michelon has said.

"When they return home, they effectively become ambassadors for China," said Michelon, who has been living in China for over 20 years.

As China currently implements a 72/144-hour visa-free transit policy for people from 54 countries, the number of visa-free entries to China made by foreigners exceeded 8.54 million from January to June, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Global social media have seen the widespread portrayal of a hospitable and modern China based on travelers' observation on the ground, shattering Western media's distorting filters on China, Michelon said.

"In the past, it was complicated to obtain a visa to travel to China, but now the only effort required is to buy a plane ticket and book a hotel," he said.

Michelon also highlighted the ease of other aspects, such as electronic payments, travel reservations and accommodation.

Thanks to all this, many foreign tourists are sharing their experiences on social media, increasing the popularity of China for tourism and business, he said.

Michelon has just released the Chinese edition of his book "Understanding China-West Relations," in which he presents his analysis, which aims to be closer to the reality of Chinese society than the biased version portrayed by mainstream Western media.

"I hope that, in return, the Chinese version of my book will allow more Chinese people to understand how the Western system works," he said.

He had feared that it might be difficult for Western readers to recognize his book, as he described a China radically different from the one that readers know through Western media. To his surprise, many French and Francophone readers said: "Finally, there is someone who knows China and talks about it to us in a more objective way."

One of Western media's perceptions of China is the "collapse" of the Chinese economy. However, in the first half of 2024, China's GDP grew by about 5 percent, which remains high compared to the rest of the world, refuting the thesis of "collapse," Michelon said.

"There simply are no other markets whose growth allows foreign investors to generate such returns on investment," he added.

There are two contradictory narratives about China in Western media: the "collapse," and the "Chinese systemic threat," which is incompatible with the first, he noted.

Michelon mentioned the European Union's recent vote on tariffs imposed on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), in which 15 countries abstained or voted against the proposal.

"Abstention is a way of showing their disagreement. It means that many countries do not want to damage economic and trade relations with China," he said, adding that the discriminatory and protectionist imposition is not in the economic interests of the European side.

Currently, many European EVs are manufactured in China, making this proposal incomprehensible, he said. "From a commercial standpoint, such a decision should not be adopted, as it harms both the European and Chinese sides."

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. Michelon expressed his happiness at the current high level of bilateral relations and his eagerness to see them deepen further.

"In France, whether it is the government, businesses, or ordinary citizens, many cherish the friendship between France and China," he said.

Based on their deep ties in culture, economy, and other areas, the two countries should strengthen cooperation in promoting the construction of a multipolar world in the future, said the essayist.

