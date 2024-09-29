Greeks welcome China's visa-free policy

Xinhua) 13:32, September 29, 2024

ATHENS, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The news that China will implement a visa-free policy for Greece has been warmly welcomed in the country.

When meeting Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will implement a visa-free policy for the country which will greatly facilitate cross-border travel between the two countries and strengthen people to people and cultural exchanges.

"It is great news. It is a step that shows China is further opening to opportunities for more business ties, and also people-to-people exchanges," Fotis Provatas, former deputy mayor of Athens and honorary president of the Chamber of Greek-Chinese Economic Cooperation, told Xinhua.

"Undoubtedly, it will facilitate travel, creating more opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, as well as tourism flows and cultural exchanges," said George Floras, managing partner of Belt and Road Associates.

"It is an important decision. Visa-free policy will save time and costs, allowing businessmen to book last-minute appointments with partners in China," Georgios Kagklis, head of Christos Kaglis &Co., said, adding, "Simplified travel requirements are a win-win case for both sides."

