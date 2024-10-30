Home>>
Art of sugar painting
(People's Daily App) 15:23, October 30, 2024
Sugar painting is an intangible cultural heritage in China. The creations are not only edible, like sugar, but also appreciated for their beauty as traditional folk handicrafts. In this video, the master creates not just a painting, but a flower basket.
(Video source: Shijie APP-zhengzhoufeiyitanghuawangqiyang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing to held exhibition showcasing art, life in ancient Greece
- World theatrical artists, fans gather in China's Wuzhen for theater festival
- Artworks by Taiwan, Fujian artists on display in Taipei
- Ann Massing: Bridging cultures through the fusion of Eastern and Western art
- Jin Arts, a Chinese art design team, shines on international stage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.