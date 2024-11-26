China works to reduce food loss, waste

Xinhua) 08:34, November 26, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has announced an action plan to reduce food loss and waste, aiming to establish a more sound long-term mechanism by the end of 2027.

The statistical system, standards and indication system of food loss and waste will be improved, according to the plan, which was unveiled by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

The loss rates of grain and food during their production, storage, transportation and processing will be below the average international levels by the end of 2027.

Meanwhile, per capita food waste per meal in the catering industry, government canteens, school canteens and enterprise canteens will decrease significantly, and food waste will be effectively curbed.

The plan lists key tasks to reduce food loss and waste, including enhancing national awareness of saving food, anti-waste actions in the catering industry as well as in government canteens, and strengthening food loss and waste statistics.

