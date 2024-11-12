Chinese artists stage cultural feast in New Zealand

Xinhua) 09:38, November 12, 2024

WELLINGTON, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- An art troupe from the Chinese capital has treated the audience of three New Zealand cities to a cultural feast.

The "Embrace China--Beijing Sentiments" cultural performance, staged in New Zealand's largest city Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin respectively from Saturday to Monday, showcased a variety of Chinese artistry, including acrobatics, magic shows, Beijing Opera and Kunqu Opera, songs and dances, and folk music performance.

Brought by 17 artists from Beijing, the three shows were enjoyed by thousands of local people.

As China and New Zealand celebrate 52 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of comprehensive strategic partnership this year, New Zealand Tourism Minister Matt Doocey highlighted in his speech to the Christchurch evening gala the people-to-people relations by boosting tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Li Xiaofei, vice chairman of the Beijing Returned Overseas Chinese Federation and head of the art troupe, said by engaging in more cultural exchanges, the friendship between the peoples of China and New Zealand can be deepened, with culture and art act as a bridge to foster mutual understanding.

A Dunhuang Culture exhibition was also held on Sunday before the Christchurch evening gala, which featured a curated selection of Dunhuang murals and colored sculptures, allowing the audience to immerse themselves in the historical and cultural essence of the Dunhuang Grottoes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)